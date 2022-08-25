ONE Fight Night 1: Reinier De Ridder says Demetrious Johnson’s ‘prime days are over’

Fans have been waiting for this rematch for more than a year, and now the wait is nearly over. Moraes is set to take on Johnson for the second time when the two flyweights meet in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The ONE Flyweight World Champion defeated Johnson last April at "ONE on TNT I," when the Brazilian powerhouse landed a perfectly placed knee on the visage of "Mighty Mouse."

It was an unfortunate evening for the 12-time MMA World Champion, as Johnson had never before been knocked out in his career.

ONE Fight Night 1: Demetrious Johnson reveals plan to defeat Adriano Moraes in rematch

While viewers around the world are eager to see the results of what promises to be one of the rematch of the decade, one person in particular believes the MMA GOAT's prime days are done - and that's De Ridder.

"I think it's more of the same, to be honest. Adriano was just too dominant. [He] moves too well [and was] too big for DJ, and it's his time. DJ's had his time," De Ridder said.

"The Dutch Knight" recently defended his ONE Middleweight World Title versus Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 this past July. He's been on a tear through the ONE roster and has yet to be defeated in his professional MMA career, boasting a perfect record of 16-0.

While De Ridder can appreciate what Johnson has brought to the world of MMA, the 31-year-old doesn't believe he has what it takes to overcome fellow Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Moraes' grappling or strength.

"He's been the best for a long time, but those days are over right now. I'd say [it ends with a] rear-naked choke, third round," he said.

Watch ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2, starting with the lead card at 5:30 AM IST followed by the main card at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday (August 27).

Source: Media Release