ONE Fight Night 2: Chingiz Allazov has surprise in-store for Superbon

"Chinga" holds the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, while Superbon is the featherweight division's reigning World Champion. The two will collide at ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 29-year-old Allazov is determined to leave as the victor in their co-main event bout and promises show-stopping action that will catch his Thai opponent off guard.

"My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, 'I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.' Now, we have a good plan for Superbon," Allazov said.

"When I go to fight with Superbon, I want him to say after the first round, 'Oh, what happened? He has a lot of speed, a lot of power, a lot of things.'"

"Chinga" faces a difficult challenge in the World Champion who is undefeated in the Circle.

Superbon earned the featherweight belt in spectacular fashion with a second-round KO of Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE in October 2021. His most recent win came at Marat Grigorian's detriment, as the Thai brought home a unanimous decision after their fight at ONE X in March.

However, if anyone is prepared to battle Superbon, it's Allazov. He easily won the featherweight Grand Prix, scoring two first-round finishes.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter finished Samy Sana in the quarterfinals at ONE: FIRST STRIKE with a punch to the body in only 39 seconds. Only three months later in January 2022 he knocked out Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the semifinals with a left hook in under two minutes at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE.

Allazov's victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix finale at ONE X has been the crowning achievement of his career thus far. The two fought in 2014, with "The Killer Kid" leaving as the victor of their bout. This time, "Chinga" earned a hard-fought unanimous decision and the tournament's silver belt.

"Now I have the fight with Superbon, and Inshallah, I will take the belt. I will go to fight and I will go to victory. After that fight, maybe I will fight Grigorian, Petrosyan - all the fighters who want to fight with me," Allazov said.

"Now, my concentration is 100 percent on the fight. If he doesn't have the same focus, then I will kill him. The same for me, if I don't have focus, then I will have a problem."

