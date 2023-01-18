ONE Fight Night 6: Four Key Takeaways From The First Event Of 2023

Allazov Shocks The World And Becomes Pound-For-Pound Force

"Chinga" undoubtedly stole the show with his incredible performance against Thai superstar Superbon in the evening's main event.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian star dropped his foe three times in the second round to score a knockout win and shock the world.

Allazov also took home a US$50,000 performance bonus for his efforts courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

His World Title victory capped off a magical 12 months for the Gridin Gym standout, which saw him claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and work his way up to pound-for-pound-great status.

Rodtang And Superlek Are On A Collision Course

Flyweight striking superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 have seemingly been destined to fight since they joined the ONE roster.

Both Thai sensations recorded wins at ONE Fight Night 6, and it looks like 2023 could be the year they finally meet in the Circle.

Superlek captured the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Daniel Puertas.

Meanwhile, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang all but confirmed his shot at the new divisional king by scoring a victory over Jiduo Yibu in his return to kickboxing.

No date has been confirmed for their meeting, but Rodtang vs. Superlek will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the year when it goes down.

Musumeci May Be Unstoppable

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci continued his winning run this past weekend, when he dominated Gantumur Bayanduuren en route to defedning his strap for the first time with a unanimous decision win.

"Darth Rigatoni" had members of the crowd covering their eyes as he twisted his ultra-tough rivals leg to sickening angles with his signature "Mikey Lock".

The Mongolian refused to tap, however, forcing Musumeci to go the full 10 minutes to retain his World Title.

He is now 3-0 in his ONE tenure, and the 26-year-old grappling phenom's momentum will take some stopping.

Aung La N Sang Is Still A Force

Aung La N Sang is one of the most beloved fighters in ONE history.

"The Burmese Python" proved that he is also still one of the biggest superstars on the roster when he scored a dominant first-round win over Brazilian submission ace Gilberto Galvao - to the delight of the crowd in attendance in Bangkok.

Fans greeted the Myanmar MMA icon with rapturous applause, and he didn't let them down. With the heavy-handed win over "Giba," Aung La N Sang continued to stake his claim for another World Title shot.

And the former two-division ONE World Champion also pocketed an extra $50,000 for his troubles.