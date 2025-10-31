ONE Friday Fights 131: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

ONE Championship closes out October with a bang as ONE Friday Fights 131 takes over Bangkok, Thailand, on 31 October. Across 12 explosive matchups spanning Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, nearly two dozen athletes will battle for the life-changing US$100,000 contract and a coveted spot on ONE Championship's main roster.
The main event delivers an intriguing rematch, as Thai dynamo Suriyanlek Por Yenying faces Decho Por Borirak in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown that promises to settle unfinished business between these two warriors.
The 29-year-old Suriyanlek brings an impressive 84-29 career record into the bout and holds a significant psychological advantage -- he already defeated Decho via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 124 this past September.
Currently riding a two-fight winning streak, the Thai firefighter will be hunting for a hat-trick of victories to strengthen his case for a main roster contract. Known for his relentless pressure and technical excellence, Suriyanlek has proven he has Decho's number.
In the featured fight of the night, undefeated Russian sensation Rustam Yunusov takes on Thailand's Petsukumvit Tomthungyai in a flyweight Muay Thai contest that could determine ONE Championship's next breakthrough star.
The Russian known as "Tomahawk" has been nothing short of sensational since arriving in ONE Friday Fights, compiling a perfect 5-0 record across five promotional appearances. Each victory has been more impressive than the last, showcasing the technical brilliance and finishing ability.
India: ONE Friday Fights 131 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).
UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.
Australia: Watch ONE Friday Fights 131 live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Championship's Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 11:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time.
Thailand: Watch the event -- called ONE Lumpinee 131 in Thailand -- on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.
Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Krisana Daodenmuaythai
Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Buakhiao Por Paoin vs. Maemmot Sor Salacheep
Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Petmuangnua Tongkawchiangmai vs. Mohamed Taoufyq
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Gabriele Moram vs. Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Ikkyusan Sor Salacheep vs. Daodaeng Annymuaythai
Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Rustam Yunusov vs. Petsukumvit Tomthungyai
Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Zhu Shuai vs. Arthur Klopp
Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Gabriel Pereira vs. TAKU
Featherweight MMA Bout: Alexandre Khan vs. Seiya Matsuda
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo vs. Madhyson Klatt
Flyweight MMA Bout: Shazada Ataev vs. Mehrab Mammadzada