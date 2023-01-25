ONE Friday Fights 2: Full Card, Date, Timing in IST and Live Streaming Information

ONE Friday Fights 2 will feature some of Thailand's elite Muay Thai stylists with a sprinkling of international striking and mixed martial arts talent thrown in for good measure.

At the top of the ONE Friday Fights 2 card will be a rematch between Sangmanee PK.Saenchai and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

The pair first met in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals in August 2020, where Kulabdam shocked the world by knocking out his Thai compatriot late in the first round.

The two-time Lumpinee Muay Thai World Champion moved on to the tournament final from there, but he dropped a unanimous decision loss to Rodlek PK.Saenchai to place second overall.

He was last seen in the Circle in May 2021, when he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Saemapetch Fairtex.

Four-time Muay Thai World Champion Sangmanee snapped a two-year layoff in September 2022 by earning a split-decision win over Chinese star Zhang Chenglong.

Both men have a chance to boost their name further in ONE's stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division on Friday night, and they can do it in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

Thailand's famous PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym is well represented throughout the evening, with Chalamkhao, Avatar, and Pongsiri PK.Saenchai in action.

Strawweight striker Chalamkhao meets Pettong Kiatsongrit in the co-main event, and featherweight star Avatar locks horns with Iran's Mohammed Siasarani just before that.

Pongsiri - a former ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title challenger - takes on Ferzan Cicek in a bantamweight showdown.

Five other Muay Thai battles will feature on the card, while Australia's Harry Grech makes his ONE debut against Thai-based Iranian Arash Mardani in a middleweight MMA bout.

Jakub Wayman is set to meet Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg in mixed martial arts action, too. Their lightweight battle will kick off the card.

Check out the full ONE Friday Fights 2 card below:

ONE Friday Fights 2 Card

• Bantamweight Muay Thai: Sangmanee PK.Saenchai vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

• Strawweight Muay Thai: Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai vs. Pettong Kiatsongrit

• Featherweight Muay Thai: Avatar PK.Saenchai vs. Mohammed Siasarani

• Flyweight Muay Thai: Sherzod Kabutov vs. Nakrob Fairtex

• Bantamweight Muay Thai: Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Songchainoi Kiatsongrit

• Bantamweight Muay Thai: Yodlekpet Or. Pitisak vs. Silviu Vitez

• Bantamweight Muay Thai: Pongsiri PK.Saenchai vs. Ferzan Cicek

• Middleweight MMA: Harry Grech vs. Arash Mardani

• Flyweight Muay Thai: Elias Ghazali vs. Ayad Albadr

• Atomweight Muay Thai: Marie Ruumet vs. Thai-Ngan Le

• Lightweight MMA: Jakub Wayman vs. Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg

ONE Friday Fights 2 Date, Timing and Live Streaming Info

The event will take place on Friday (January 27) at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will start at 6 PM IST with the live streaming available on ONE Championship's official YouTube Channel.

Source: Media Release