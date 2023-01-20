ONE Friday Night Fights 1 Results and Recap: Nong-O Retains World Title, Seksan Thrills

In a battle for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, #2-ranked Alaverdi Ramazanov came out strong, staggering defending king Nong-O Gaiyangahdao in the first round.

"Babyface Killer" dodged and weaved around Nong-O, but the Thai star wouldn't give up his title easily, as he fiercely increased the intensity.

The usually composed fighter seemed to be possessed as he relentlessly attacked Ramazanov. The Russian searched for an opportunity to strike, and eventually succeeded with a powerful push kick that sent Nong-O flying.

Despite Ramazanov's strikes to Nong-O's visage, the World Champion was undeterred, pummeling his foe with a relentless flurry until he finally forced the challenger into a corner for a knockdown in the third round.

Nong-O's spectacular performance in his seventh successful world title defense earned him a substantial US$50,000 performance bonus.

Earlier in the evening, Seksan Or. Kwanmuang and Tyson Harrison faced off in an exciting match that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

"John Wayne Noi" came out swinging, unleashing a barrage of kicks that eventually led into the clinch. Both fighters exchanged a flurry of elbows and body kicks, each trading offensive and defensive maneuvers.

Harrison cranked it up a notch in the second round, trapping Seksan in the corner and raining down body shots. However, "The Man Who Yields to No One" fought back in the third round, returning with a relentless storm of uppercuts.

It was a grueling battle from start to finish, and Seksan was ultimately rewarded with a US$50,000 bonus for his valiant efforts.

Fan favorite Muangthai PK.Saenchai also earned a US$10,000 bonus after an incredible bout with Mavlud Tupiev, which saw "Elbow Zombie" picking apart his opponent with his trademark elbow strikes and heavy head kicks.

ONE Friday Night Fights 1 Results

• ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Alaverdi Ramazanov via KO at 2:14 of round three

• Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai defeats Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer via unanimous decision

• Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean defeats Petbanrai Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision

• Catchweight (151 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Komawut FA.Group defeats Sansiri Pet Por.Tor.Or via unanimous decision

• Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Sonrak Fairtex defeats Tai Sor.Jor.Piekuthai via majority decision

• Catchweight (112 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon defeats Suayai Chor.Haapayak via KO at 2:47 of round one

• Catchweight (140 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Seksan Or. Kwanmuang defeats Tyson Harrison via split decision

• Lightweight Bout: Richard Godoy defeats Alexy Lyapunov via split decision

• Catchweight (147 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Muangthai PK.Saenchai defeats Mavlud Tupiev via unanimous decision

• Catchweight (177 lbs) Muay Thai Bout: Josh Hill defeats Keivan Soleimani via unanimous decision

• Flyweight Bout: Colton Kielbasa defeats Akihiro Fujisawa via submission (rear-naked choke) via 0:57 of round one

• Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Mohammad Sadeghi defeats Angelos Giakoumis via unanimous decision

What's next in ONE Chanmpionship calendar?



ONE Championship action continues in Thailand with ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker v Andrade on Saturday, 25 February, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.