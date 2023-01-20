ONE Friday Night Fights 1: Three Reasons Alaverdi Ramazanov Could Cause Problems For Nong-O

The Babyface Killer will be in action this Friday, 20 January - ONE's first show at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ramazanov will face a Muay Thai legend in Nong-O, and he will have to dethrone the divisional king in front of his adoring home fans.

The champion is riding an incredible five-year, nine-fight winning streak inside the Circle, and he will be the favorite going into the matchup.

But Ramazanov could well be Nong-O's biggest test yet, and here are three reasons the 28-year-old striking sensation could snatch the bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

#1 He Has Prepared For Nong-O Before

Ramazanov and Nong-O have been on a collision course for the better part of three years. The pair we originally set to lock horns back in March 2020, but that card was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both striking superstars have since fought a number of times since then, and Ramazanov will no doubt have been preparing and formulating a gameplan for Nong-O each time he entered the Circle.

The delay and time spent working toward a World Title showdown will give the Russian star an even greater chance of defeating the champion when they square off.

#2 He Has Age, Height, And Reach On His Side

Ramazanov holds several important physical advantages over Nong-O. First, he is 28-years-old and may not have even hit his athletic prime yet. Nong-O, on the other hand, is 36-years-old and has well over 300 professional bouts under his belt.

While that experience will serve the Thai superstar well, he is also likely to have accrued some wear-and-tear over his illustrious career.

Ramazanov's build will also present challenges for the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king. He stands four inches taller than Nong-O and holds a five-inch reach advantage.

Length is important advantage in the striking arts, and if the champion is to retain his crown, he will need to close the distance to get to Ramazanov.

#3 He's A First-Round Knockout Threat

Ramazanov is one of the most dangerous strikers on the ONE roster, and the first round will be key when these two warriors collide on 20 January.

Thai fighters tend to start slowly by nature, and Nong-O is no exception. That could spell danger for him, given Ramazanov's penchant for fast starts.

All three of "Babyface Killer's" knockouts in the Circle have come inside the first round, meaning that you can never count him to score and early finish.

Watch the international Muay Thai and MMA card live via Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).

Watch the all-Muay Thai card live via watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship's YouTube channel, and ONE Championship's Facebook page at 8 PM IST.