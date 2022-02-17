ONE X just got better with addition of Superbon Singha Mawynn vs Marat Grigorian

And just when you thought that it couldn't get any better, they have added another world championship fight that will delight combat sports enthusiasts worldwide.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will defend the title for the first time after a surprising victory over Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan at ONE: FIRST STRIKE last October.

Aside from prolonging his reign, the Thai competitor will seek redemption when he faces top-ranked contender Marat Grigorian on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

These two warriors first fought in 2018 at the Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament Championship. Back then, the Armenian-Belgian needed just 29 seconds to knock Superbon out.

Since that contest, both combatants have been on a rampage as they carved their paths at ONE. Superbon is on an 11-fight winning streak, with victories over Petrosyan and #3-ranked Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong at ONE: No Surrender.

Amir Khan Vs. Ryogo Takahashi, Lito Adiwang Vs. Jeremy Miado added to ONE X

The victory over Petrosyan had more weight because he also earned last year's ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year aside after snatching the kickboxing world title from the legend.

Meanwhile, Grigorian is triumphant in seven of his last bouts, including wins over Sitthichai, a knockout on Ivan Kondratev in his ONE debut, and a TKO against legendary Andy "Souwer Power" Souwer in the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old fighter from Hemmers Gym had to pull out from the tournament because of COVID-19.

Ham Seo Hee vs Denice Zamboanga rematch slated for ONE X

Despite the abrupt end to his campaign, Grigorian will still have an opportunity to grab the title away from Superbon and maintain a perfect career record against him.

Moreover, there won't be any shortage of kickboxing action at ONE X as Sitthichai will clash with #4-ranked Chingiz "Chinga" Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

The winner of that faceoff will likely be next in line for the world title, regardless if Superbon or Grigorian has possession of it after their battle.

The Superbon-Grigorian rematch will be a fantastic warm-up for the main event between "Unstoppable" Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship.

Nong-O to defend Muay Thai world title versus Ramazanov at ONE X



Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will also be defending the ONE Flyweight World Championship against #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.



ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also try to prolong his reign when he faces #4-ranked contender Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov.



Finally, MMA icon Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will square off versus Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon for a four-round hybrid rules match.



Download the ONE Super App to learn more updates about ONE X and to catch ONE: Full Circle live on February 25. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will also live stream ONE: Full Circle in India.

Source: Media Release