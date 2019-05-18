English

Pacers' Tyreke Evans receives two-year ban from NBA

By Opta
Tyreke Evans dismissed from NBA over drugs
New York, May 18: Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans has been banned from the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug program.

Evans – the 2010 Rookie of the Year – received a two-year suspension, the NBA announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old will be able to apply for reinstatement after two years.

"The Indiana Pacers were informed today by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy," the Pacers said in a statement.

"We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support."

Evans averaged 10.2 points on a career-low 38.9 per cent shooting in his lone season with the Pacers in 2018-19.

The journeyman has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies in the last four seasons.

Evans had just finished a one-year, $12million deal with Indiana. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

