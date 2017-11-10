Kizzire flirts with 59 to grab OHL Classic at Mayakoba lead

Mexico City, November 10: Patton Kizzire flirted with a 59 to grab the first-round lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Thursday (November 9).

Kizzire was 10 under through 17 holes, needing an eagle on the par-four 18th to fire a 59, but he settled for a bogey and a nine-under 62 as he took a two-shot lead.

Vaughn Taylor jumped up the leaderboard late with three birdies in his last four holes to shoot a bogey-free seven-under 64.

Taylor is in outright second, but a very familiar name finished right behind him.

Rickie Fowler, making his 2017-18 PGA Tour season debut, fired a bogey-free six-under 65 with three birdies in his last five holes.

Fowler had not played since helping the United States claim the Presidents Cup in early October.

Brandon Harkins joined Fowler at six under, and Retief Goosen led a large group at five under.

USA Presidents Cup member Kevin Chappell shot a four-under 67 and Patrick Reed opened with a 72.

Source: OPTA