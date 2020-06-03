English
PGA Tour teams with Sanford Health for testing

By Pti


Washington, June 3: The PGA Tour has announced a deal with Sanford Health to conduct COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and essential personnel five days before the season resumes.

World golf rankings to restart next week

That applies to every stop on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and the developmental Korn Ferry Tour. Sanford Health is based in South Dakota and is title sponsor of a PGA Tour Champions event.

The company has three mobile testing units it will deploy across the country. Each one has a driver and three lab technicians.

A unit will be at tournaments from Saturday through Thursday before leaving for the next closest event. The tour says results from the PCR tests are expected back in a manner of hours.

Senior vice president of tour administration Andy Levinson says it also allows ample testing without taking away resources from the community where the tournaments are played.

The tour expects about 400 people to require testing at tournaments upon the restart.

No spectators are allowed for the first five events on the PGA Tour. The first event is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, on the PGA Tour. The smaller Korn Ferry Tour has an event at PGA Tour headquarters in Florida.

Read more about: pga pga tour golf coronavirus covid 19
Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020

