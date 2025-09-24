Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is 'the Best Man for that job' - India star gets backing from Team Management

Pinkathon 2025-26: Mumbai Run To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness With Zydus Partnership
Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 0:53 [IST]

Pinkathon, India's largest women's run, is gearing up for its 10th edition in Mumbai, where it first began over ten years ago. This event aims to bring together thousands of women to promote fitness and community spirit. This year, Pinkathon has partnered with Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. to raise awareness about breast cancer and preventive health measures.

The event will take place on December 21 at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Mumbai. It will feature a variety of runs ranging from 3 km to ultradistances of 100 km, including a relay option. This marks the start of a nine-month tour across six cities: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi.

Milind Soman, the founder of Pinkathon, expressed his commitment to inspiring women to prioritise their health. "At Pinkathon, our mission has always been to inspire every woman to take charge of her health and fitness while building a community of strength and inclusivity," he said. With Zydus as the title partner, they aim to amplify this mission by encouraging women to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women, highlighted the significance of this movement in empowering women. "As Pinkathon marks its 10th edition in Mumbai, it's a reminder of how powerful this movement has become in inspiring women to prioritise their health," she stated. The third edition of Invincible Women will also take place during this event.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., known for its innovative healthcare solutions, is partnering with Pinkathon as part of its Easiest Exam campaign. Dr Sharvil Patel from Zydus emphasised the importance of self-examinations for early detection of breast cancer: "With the Easiest Exam campaign, we seek to empower women with the knowledge that a simple 3-minute self-examination each month can make a life-saving difference."

The partnership aims to reach more women and encourage collective action against breast cancer through awareness and preventive care initiatives. The campaign stresses that early detection can save countless lives in India.

Unique Initiatives

Pinkathon is known for its unique formats like the Saree Run and Babywearing Mothers' Walk. These initiatives have redefined women's running by creating an inclusive space for all participants. The event also includes visually impaired participants and other special categories.

This year's Mumbai Pinkathon mascots include Dipti Gandhi for the 10 km run, Devieka Bhojwani for the Lifelong 5 km run, and Lavina Bhatia for the 3 km run. Ajit Kaur Dhillon leads the Limitless 100 km category while Dr Bhavana Diyora represents Super 75 km and Daksha Kanavia takes on Fabulous 50 km.

Support from Partners

The event is supported by various partners including Lifelong as Fitness Partner and Grand Hyatt Mumbai as Hospitality Partner. Maitrayana joins as Philanthropy Partner along with backing from Fit India and SAI.

Since its inception in 2012 by Milind Soman, Pinkathon has inspired over half a million women across India to embrace running as a means to improve their physical and emotional well-being. It continues its mission across six major cities in India during 2025-2026.