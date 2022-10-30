Pivotal strawweight contenders' bout headlines UFC Vegas 64 on November 5

Surging Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) aims to stake her claim for a title shot with another impressive performance.

Currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak, she holds wins over Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. Rodriguez now looks to stop Lemos and defend her spot on the strawweight ladder.

Exciting finisher Lemos (12-2-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) plans to shine in her second UFC main event opportunity. She has been victorious in six of her last seven outings.

Lemos has secured memorable wins against Michelle Waterson, Angela Hill and Montserrat Conejo. Lemos now intends to crack the strawweight Top 5 by stopping Marina Rodriguez in emphatic fashion.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 64 will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.

Perennial contender Magny (26-10, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) has his sights set on breaking the UFC record for most welterweight victories.

Currently tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre at 19, he holds notable wins over former champions Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks. Magny now hopes to halt Rodriguez's momentum and prove he is still among the best at 170 pounds.

Rising star Daniel Rodriguez (17-2, fighting out of Alhambra, Calif.) plans to continue his momentum by securing the biggest win of his career.

Currently on a four-fight win streak, he has netted impressive victories against Li Jingliang, Kevin Lee and Mike Perry. Rodriguez now aims to finish Magny to continue his ascent up the welterweight rankings.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Gritty heavyweights collide when Chase Sherman (16-10, fighting out of D'Iberville, Miss.) takes on Josh Parisian (15-5, fighting out of Escanaba, Mich.).

• Tagir Ulanbekov (14-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) squares off with Nate Maness (14-2, fighting out of Morganfield, Ken.) at flyweight.

• Grant Dawson (18-1-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) aims to hand Mark O. Madsen (12-0, fighting out of Maribo, Denmark by way of Nykøbing Falster, Denmark) his first professional loss in an exciting lightweight tilt.

• Jailton Almeida (17-2, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) squares off with Maxim Grishin (32-9-2, fighting out of Grozny, Chechen Republic, Russia) in a 220-pound catchweight bout.

• Darrick Minner (26-13, fighting out of Nebraska City, Neb.) meets Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (38-10, fighting out of Beijing, China) at featherweight.

• Miranda Maverick (12-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Buffalo, Mo.) faces Shanna Young (9-5, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) in a flyweight contest.

• Mario Bautista (10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) goes for his third consecutive win when he meets Benito Lopez (10-1, fighting out of Oroville, Calif.) in an exciting bantamweight bout.

• Polyana Viana (12-5, fighting out of Sao Geraldo do Araguaia, Para, Brazil) takes on Jinh Yu Frey (11-7, fighting out of Arlington, Texas) at strawweight.

• The Ultimate Fighter season 29 alum Liudvik Sholinian (9-3-1, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine) locks horns with Johnny Munoz (11-2, fighting out of Norco, Calif.) in a bantamweight tilt.

• Dana White's Contender Series veteran Carlos Candelario (8-2, fighting out of Springfield, Mass.) faces Jake Hadley (8-1, fighting out of Oldbury, Sandwell, England) at flyweight.

• Tamires Vidal (6-1, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) debuts against Ramona Pascual (6-4, fighting out of Hong Kong) in a bantamweight bout.

UFC Vegas 64 Broadcast Information:

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (also known as UFC Vegas 64) will take place on Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT and the prelims at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

Source: Press Release