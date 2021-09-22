PokerBaazi.com honoured as India's No.1 poker website by international poker monitoring site Poker Scout

Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, who himself holds championship titles in some of the coveted poker tournaments globally, said, "This is indeed an astounding recognition for us. This is a great milestone, encouraging us to further push our envelope and do even better. Baazi Games launched PokerBaazi.com with a great vision of building a complete ecosystem for Poker through ace technology. We are proud of our journey to take the game of Poker to new heights in India. We will continue to keep up with our A-game and deliver the best experience to our Baazi community."

PokerBaazi.com- an indigenous and most trusted poker platform in India is en route to build a 360-degree poker ecosystem. The key element to this success is its in-house technology team, which understands the gaming needs and mindset of the Indian consumer and staying true to the saying "People only love a brand when the brand loves them back". The company stays close to its core consumers and works religiously on the feedback shared by its community.

These efforts are in line with the thought of creating a unique standing for Poker in the country, like other stand-out categories including cricket, hockey, & football. Domestically the online gaming industry in India has grown to US$1.027 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.6%, PokerBaazi.com with its existing 2million plus audience is going to be a significant contributor. Strengthening its foothold basis its fast growth in India, the company also plans to expand into international markets very soon.

PokerScout.com is the leading online poker portal for tracking the volume of players playing poker on the Internet at any given time. The platform showcases an absolutely accurate picture of each network's popularity.

PokerBaazi.com by Baazi Games was established in 2014 and is a leading technology company specializing in skill-based games like Poker, Fantasy Sports, Rummy. Ever since its onset, it has taken lead with many of its industry-first initiatives including launching record-breaking poker tournaments like the National Poker Series, the most rewarding loyalty program and product innovations. The platform recently announced the 2021 edition of India's biggest poker tournament - The EndBoss, which will be held in October as part of the company's 7th Anniversary celebrations. Moreover, it had launched a major upgrade of its app earlier this year and its product-driven approach is what is primarily driving its growth.

