PokerBaazi expands its in-house content and media arm 'India Poker News' by acquiring Pokershots

Established in 2016, Pokershots made its mark in poker related news and content ever since its inception. This acquisition will allow readers access to some of poker's most engaging and informative stories, widening their perspective towards the skill-based sport. From the very outset, PokerBaazi has been the flag bearer of poker, and with an ever-growing userbase that has already crossed a million, the company aims to propel the sport towards its true potential.

With both in-depth and bite-sized game streams, meaningful partnerships and out of the box campaigns, PokerBaazi.com is already an established source of immersive and entertaining poker content for fans of the game across the country and those who are curious about the skill-based card game.

Through this acquisition, it intends to share poker stories from across India and the world, and further engage with the community and its newcomers, incorporating fun elements through various activities such as polls, quizzes, interactive questions, and ticket giveaway contests.

In a span of 6 years, PokerBaazi.com has emerged as a disrupter in India's online gaming category. Since 2014, it has infused a change in the mindset in the Online Gaming Industry by demonstrating the brand as the most sought-after skill-based gaming platform in the country.

The creation of a home-grown poker product and being an innovator of the biggest poker tournaments in the country as well as an industry-first rewards programme has helped increase its registered userbase over the years.

Expressing his views on the acquisition, Varun Ganjoo, Co-founder & Marketing Director of Baazi Games, the parent group of PokerBaazi.com said, "At PokerBaazi.com we are constantly improvising and exploring ways of engaging with our users. Understanding the need for a robust content arm, we are excited to announce this acquisition, which is a step in the right direction, providing users with a world full of poker information and enabling them to expand their horizons. Through this integration, India Poker News promises to promote the poker ecosystem by keeping the readers informed, enlightened and entertained on a real-time basis with interesting stories from the world of Poker.

He added, "Poker is an emerging sport in India, and we have witnessed many players who have showcased outstanding performance in the sport at national as well as international levels, through India Poker News we aim to bring out their stories for inspiring upcoming poker players."

Popular among poker players, both platforms have gained prominence in a short span of time via distinctly different routes. PokerBaazi.com sees a higher potential reach and engagement with the acquisition of two entities under one roof. With more awareness around poker, this industry is expected to gain importance with due awareness and interest towards the sport among upcoming players.

Source: Media Release