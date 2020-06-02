PUBG Mobile Summerland: All events and rewards - Explained

As the events have a certain time limit, below is the list of activities that are still available:

Log in: Players are only required to complete log-in missions for a chance to win exciting rewards. Each day you log in, holds a chance to win different rewards. This event started on 25th May and will end on the 4th of June.

# Login 1 day：Classic Coupon Scrap

# Login 2 day：Killer Smile - DP28

# Login 3 day：Classic Crate Voucher

# Login 4 day：Crate Companion Parachute

# Login 5 day：Supply Crate Coupon

# Login 6 day：Classic Crate Voucher

2. 1-UC Treasure Raid: During this event, players must spend 1UC to purchase the Treasure Voucher to participate in the Treasure Raid for certain items, these vouchers can be purchased repeatedly. Once all Treasure Vouchers of an item are sold out, a random player who has purchased the Treasure Vouchers of this item will be selected to win the item.

The more Treasure Vouchers players purchased, the higher the odds to win. Each Treasure Voucher purchased will grant players 10 BP and 2 AG. This activity is purely based on luck, however, the more UC a player spends, the higher odds of that player to win. This event will be hosted between the 29th May and 19th June, 2020.

The Treasure Raid Prize Pool consists of the following exciting items: Yellow Stripes - AKM, Hot Pizza Helmet, Bowknot - SCAR-L, Gold Plated- Kar98K, Space Travel - S686, Regal - M16A4, Drifter - Vector, Witherer - AKM, Time Traveler - M416, Neon Punk (Purple) - M416, Tidal Wave - SCAR-L, Neon Punk (Blue) - UZI, Neon Punk (Blue) - UMP45, Muay Thai Shorts, Summertime Crop Top (Blue), Summertime Hot Pants (Blue), Shark Cover, Neon - AWM, Luau Set, Bad Panda Mask, Chimpanzee Mask, Horse Mask, Angry Teddy Suit, Time Traveler Motorcycle, Nutcracker - Pan, and Bad Disguise Mask

3. Jungle Adventure: This event will be hosted between 1st June and 14th June, 2020 within the Sanhok map. Players must find Hot Air Balloons in Sanhok and ride them to search for Totems on the ground. Locating the Totems and interacting with them will grant players a Lost Trunk (each player can only obtain one per match).

They must then bring the Lost Trunk to the Rainforest Hunt page out of the match to open for random rewards, with an exciting chance to get Totem Fragments. When all seven Totem Fragments are collected, they can be redeemed for the final reward. The event rewards include: Battle Points, Ace Gold, and Summertime Hawaiian Shirt.

4. Online Rewards: This event will be live from the 4th of June to 11th June, 2020. In this event, players have to spend enough time in the game to collect various rewards.

# Spend a total of 20 minutes in the game.- Corn Cover（1d）

# Spend a total of 30 minutes in the game.- Corn Suit（1d）

# Spend a total of 40 minutes in the game.- Jungle - M416（1d）

5. Lucky Egg: This event will be hosted from 12th June to 23rd June 2020. In this event, players will have 3 missions to complete each day in order to win Lucky Hammers to smash eggs. Players can also spend UC to purchase Lucky Hammers, each of which costs 30 UC. If players complete all missions every day, they get a chance to win an extra reward. Players must remember to utilise all hammers within the time period of the event as they will not be usable post the event period.

Since event rewards will be issued via in-game mail, players must ensure there's enough space in their mailbox. If players smash 24 and 48 eggs respectively during the event period, they win a chance to get a Batik Top and an Auspicious Touch - Pan.

6. Road Trip: This event will extend from the 13th of June to 25th June, 2020. In this event, up to 4 friends can be invited to join the road trip. Crew members can earn Diesel by completing a game or killing 5 enemies in Classic Mode. Use the Diesel to advance the vehicle. Reaching a certain distance will grant players rewards.

The following rewards are up for grabs: Random Crates (BP, AG, Supply Crate Coupon Scraps, Classic Crate Coupon Scraps), AG, Classic Crate Coupons, Ancestral Tears - QBU (7d), and Jungle Prey Parachute (15d).

7. Daily Deal Pack: This event will extend from the 17th of June to 1st July, 2020. During this event, players can purchase Daily Packs which contain Classic Coupon Scrap x1, Crate Coupon Scrap x1, and Event Scrap x1. Players can redeem these scraps for corresponding Rainforest-themed outfit rewards on the Event Page.

Each player can only redeem each reward once. There is also a special deal for the first Pack purchased daily. The following rewards can be won: Rewards: Packs (each with Classic Coupon Scrap x1, Supply Crate Coupon Scrap x1, and Event Scrap x1), redeemable rewards (Forest Warrior Headgear, Forest Warrior Set, Leprechaun Hat, Leprechaun Set, Luau Wreath and Luau Set)

8. Sanhok Relic Hunt: This final event of Summer Land will extend from 24th June to 6th July 2020. Players must complete Daily Missions to obtain Mysterious Feather. Besides, Treasure Maps can be obtained from random places in matches. Mysterious Feathers can be retrieved following the coordinates of Treasure Maps and be brought out of matches, which then can be redeemed for rewards in the Event Page. The following rewards can be won: Rewards: "Jungle Warrior" Title (30d), Sand Dune - SCAR-L (3d), Casual Stroll Set (5d), and Killer Whale Parachute (3d).

Source: Media Release