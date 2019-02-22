English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PVL 2019: All-Stars Blue defeat All-Stars Yellow in Women's All-Stars exhibition match

By
PVL 2019: All-Stars Blue defeat All-Stars Yellow in Womens All-Stars exhibition match
Image: PVL Media

Chennai, February 22: All-Stars Blue overcame All-Stars Yellow in the RuPay Pro Volleyball League Women's All-Star exhibition match by 2-1(15-5; 12-15;15-5) on Friday (February 22).

For All-Stars Blue, Alexa Chitra Strange was the highest scorer with 13 points (5 spikes and 8 serves). On the other side, Marina Cvetanova scored 6 points (5 spikes and 1 serve).

The first set started with the Blue team establishing an early lead of 6-4. Strange was in some form causing the main damage to the Yellow team. At first Technical Time Out (TTO), Blue went with a lead of 8-5. Led by Strange's 11 points in the set which included a Super Serve and 4 serve points blue got the first the set 15-5.

PVL 2019: Chennai crowned champions

The second set was much more even as All-Stars Yellow took a 3-1 lead. Blue soon came back and levelled the score at 5-5 and went into a 7-5 lead with a Sruthi M serve and a Poornima spike.

Team Yellow wasn't ready to let the match slip out so easily as Marina Cvetanova got into action to help her team reach an 8-7 lead with a spike and a serve point.

At 9-11, Blue called for a Super Point and converted. Immediately, Yellow called for a Super Point and won the same taking a lead of 13-11. They finally closed the set at 15-12 to take the match into the decider.

Blue changed gears and raced to an 8-2 lead at the TTO. It was a walk in the park for All-Stars Blue as they closed the set 15-6 and the match 2-1.

RuPay player of the match: Alexa Chitra Strange from All-Stars Blue

Final Score: All-Stars blue beat All-Stars yellow - 15-5; 12-15;15-6

Source: PVL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 22:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue