PVL 2019: All-Stars Blue defeat All-Stars Yellow in Women's All-Stars exhibition match

For All-Stars Blue, Alexa Chitra Strange was the highest scorer with 13 points (5 spikes and 8 serves). On the other side, Marina Cvetanova scored 6 points (5 spikes and 1 serve).

The first set started with the Blue team establishing an early lead of 6-4. Strange was in some form causing the main damage to the Yellow team. At first Technical Time Out (TTO), Blue went with a lead of 8-5. Led by Strange's 11 points in the set which included a Super Serve and 4 serve points blue got the first the set 15-5.

The second set was much more even as All-Stars Yellow took a 3-1 lead. Blue soon came back and levelled the score at 5-5 and went into a 7-5 lead with a Sruthi M serve and a Poornima spike.

Team Yellow wasn't ready to let the match slip out so easily as Marina Cvetanova got into action to help her team reach an 8-7 lead with a spike and a serve point.

At 9-11, Blue called for a Super Point and converted. Immediately, Yellow called for a Super Point and won the same taking a lead of 13-11. They finally closed the set at 15-12 to take the match into the decider.

Blue changed gears and raced to an 8-2 lead at the TTO. It was a walk in the park for All-Stars Blue as they closed the set 15-6 and the match 2-1.

RuPay player of the match: Alexa Chitra Strange from All-Stars Blue

Final Score: All-Stars blue beat All-Stars yellow - 15-5; 12-15;15-6

Source: PVL Media