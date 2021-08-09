Rahul Raju expects to bounce back, predicts submission win over Otgonbaatar Nergui

Mixed martial arts fans might look at "The Kerala Krusher" Raju's record over the past year and consider him the underdog against Nergui at ONE: BATTLEGROUND II this Friday (August 13). But, Raju doesn't agree as he predicts a submission win.

"My prediction is a submission at the end of first round or second round," he said.

That's a bold statement from a man who's dropped back-to-back bouts in the ONE Championship Circle.

First, Singaporean Amir Khan knocked out Raju in the opening round of their October 2020 clash. Then in February of this year, Ahmed "Wolverine" Mujtaba scored his own first-round KO of "The Kerala Krusher."

However, Raju has used the past six months to reflect on his setbacks and identify certain things he needs to improve on.

"I made some huge changes in my striking game and my [mental] game too. My mind was a little bit down. I was not just there," he said.

"Also, I have made a few changes in my style and in my defense. I'm going to be calmer and more precise, and my timing's going to be great."

Essentially, Raju has to become the fighter he was in 2019 when he scored back-to-back rear-naked choke wins. But he'll have to regain his form against a dangerous finisher in Nergui, whose explosive style and strong defense have earned him five finishes in five wins.

Still, the Indian believes Nergui's explosiveness may work against him.

"When he's coming to fight, he just explodes and eventually gets tired," Raju said.

"My strength will be my grappling against him, and I have made some good changes in my striking game too, so I won't be scared to strike him either."

There's no doubt "The Kerala Krusher" will carry a lot of pressure into the Circle on Friday, but given his track record, he's able to bounce back from defeats.

"I will come back [stronger], and I will make you all proud," he added. "I promise that."

Watch ONE: BATTLEGROUND II on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) this Friday, 13 August.

Source: Media Release