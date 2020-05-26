English
'Triple C is out' - retired Cejudo officially vacates UFC bantamweight title

By Peter Thompson

Los Angeles, May 26: Henry Cejudo expressed his gratitude to "Uncle" Dana White and confirmed "Triple C is out" after officially vacating his UFC bantamweight title.

Cejudo announced his shock retirement after retaining his title with a defeat of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 on May 9.

Ali Abdelaziz, Cejudo's manager, later stated that he did not believe the 33-year-old had really quit.

Yet Cejudo is no longer listed as the bantamweight champion and on Monday (May 25) reiterated he is walking away from the sport, giving special thanks to UFC boss White.

He tweeted: "Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite

"I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it.

"To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out "

Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
