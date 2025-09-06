More sports Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record With Nine Three-Pointers In Historic Performance Rhyne Howard scored 37 points and tied the WNBA record for three-pointers in a game with nine. Her performance led the Atlanta Dream to a decisive win over the Los Angeles Sparks. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 17:05 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rhyne Howard made history by tying the WNBA single-game record with nine three-pointers, becoming the first player to achieve this feat more than once. Her performance led the Atlanta Dream to a 104-85 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, securing home-court advantage for the playoffs. Howard scored 37 points, hitting 13-of-26 field goals and nine-of-17 from beyond the arc, replicating her earlier success against the Chicago Sky in Atlanta.

In just the first quarter, Howard sank five three-pointers and amassed 29 points by halftime. This early dominance set a strong pace for the rest of the game. Despite missing 11 games due to a knee injury, she has accumulated 97 three-pointers this season. Her ability to consistently hit threes has placed her among the league's elite shooters.

Howard expressed confidence in her shooting prowess, stating, "I think it forces people to put me in that conversation with the best shooters." She emphasized that no one had achieved this until she arrived, highlighting her unique contribution to the game. Her coach, Karl Smesko, praised her performance: "It was just a remarkable game by Rhy."

Coach Smesko noted Howard's comfort and aggressiveness on the court. He remarked on her ability to find good shots and get into a rhythm that allows for impressive scoring streaks. "When she really gets in a rhythm," he said, "she can go on some pretty amazing streaks like she did today."

Howard's determination and skill have made her a standout player this season. Her achievements not only highlight her talent but also underscore her resilience and dedication despite setbacks from injuries.

As the playoffs approach, Howard's form will be crucial for Atlanta Dream's success. Her shooting accuracy and leadership on the court are expected to play a significant role in their playoff journey.