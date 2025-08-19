Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

More sports Rick Carlisle Agrees To Multi-Year Extension With Indiana Pacers After NBA Finals Run Rick Carlisle has secured a multi-year extension as head coach of the Indiana Pacers after leading the team to the NBA Finals. Despite recent successes, challenges lie ahead for the upcoming season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Rick Carlisle will continue to lead the Indiana Pacers after agreeing to a multi-year contract extension. This decision was reported by NBA journalist Marc Stein. The announcement follows the Pacers' remarkable journey to the NBA Finals, where they narrowly lost in Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This marked only their second appearance in the Finals, with their last being in 2000.

Carlisle, who is 65 years old, earned the NBA Coach of the Year title during his debut season with the Detroit Pistons in 2001-02. He also guided the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA championship in 2011. Throughout his extensive 23-season career as an NBA coach, he has achieved a record of 993 wins and 860 losses. His total victories place him 11th on the all-time list and second among active coaches, just behind Doc Rivers.

Since taking charge of the Pacers in the 2021-22 season, Carlisle has led them to a record of 157 wins and 171 losses. Under his guidance, they have made two unexpected appearances in the Eastern Conference finals. Last season, Indiana finished with a strong regular-season record of 50-32, marking their highest win total since the 2013-14 season.

The upcoming season presents significant challenges for Indiana as they aim for another Finals appearance. Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury sustained during Game 7 against the Thunder. Additionally, Myles Turner recently joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent.

The Pacers' recent success under Carlisle's leadership has been noteworthy. Their impressive run to the NBA Finals brought them within one victory of securing their first championship title. Despite these achievements, replicating such success will be more challenging given recent player changes and injuries.