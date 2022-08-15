Road to the Cage: MMA star Nitesh Yadav gears up to step into the ring once again

Nitesh is currently in rehab, working with his doctor Arvind Yadav, who has a vast experience in sports science and is also the chief physio of the Pro Kabbadi team, Bengaluru Bulls.

Besides, Dr Yadav, Nitesh is also working with his strength and conditioning coach to regain his full fitness soon. He aims to mark his comeback after injury by fighting bouts in Matrix Fight Night (MFN) - a very popular, action-packed fighting league headed by Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff.

Nitesh is now a household name in the MMA circuit thanks to his swashbuckling performances in Super Fight League. MMA reached a different dimension in India after the launch of the SFL. Live telecast, audience engagement, and breath-taking action - it's an all-in-one package and a perfect platform for fighters like Nitesh to showcase their talent.

Nitesh made the most of the opportunity to show everyone what he is actually capable of! In the SFL, Nitesh first represented the Goa Pirates and then was a part of Tamil Veerans. Besides the SFL, Nitesh's achievements at the national level, speak for themselves. He is a second Dan black belt holder in Taekwondo and has participated in national level championships of various sports like Muaythai and Taekwondo. Nitesh is a 5-time national gold medallist in kickboxing - a stellar record.