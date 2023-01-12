Road To UFC 2022 Final: Bouts, Date, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

At the thrilling conclusion, four winners will be awarded UFC contracts. ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract.

The tournament started with 32 mixed martial arts athletes, with eight competing in each of four men's weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.

The athletes in ROAD TO UFC came from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. India's Anshul Jubli will be involved in the lightweight final and is one step away from becoming the country's first fighter to land a UFC contract.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC was held in June of 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, UFC's first-ever Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia.

The semifinals took place on Sunday, October 23, in Abu Dhabi to conclude a fight week for the blockbuster UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makachev.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "ROAD TO UFC has been an amazing success, with stand-out performances from Asia's hottest prospects, and incredible engagement around the region.

"These eight finalists will have the opportunity to earn a multi-fight contract, and represent their home countries in UFC."

ROAD TO UFC finals bouts

Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park

Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura

Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Jung-Young Lee

Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli

Road To UFC 2022 Finals Date, Time & Live Streaming

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac will air live in Asia on Sunday, February 5, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims start at 8:30 AM IST, followed by the ROAD TO UFC finals at 9:30 AM IST, and the main card at 11:30 AM IST.

In India, the event will be shown on Sony Sports Network via Sony Sports 1 or Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sports 3 (Hindi). The live streaming of Road to UFC Final 2022 and UFC Vegas 68 will be available on Sony LIV app or website.

