Road To UFC: Singapore - Fighters, Match Ups, Dates, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

While the Road to UFC presents a chance for Asian MMA talents to showcase their skills, it also provides a great build up to the first ever UFC pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia - UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, set for Sunday (June 12).

Road to UFC is a ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men's weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.

The opening round is divided into four episodes, each of which includes four tournament bouts and one additional non-tournament bout. These non-tournament bouts are included for promising prospects whose divisions might not have been included in Road to UFC. The tournament bouts scheduled for this week will all be quarterfinals.

One of the two Indian MMA athletes is also set to feature during the opening round as lightweight Anshul Jubli takes on Japan's Sho Patrick Usami. Fellow Lightweight, Pawan Maan Singh will also feature in the tournament.

Apart from the two Indian MMA athletes, the Road to UFC will also feature 30 more participants from China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Korea and Philippines. Here is a look at the list of Participants:

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

• Rama Supandhi (Indonesia)

• Jeremia Siregar (Indonesia)

• Wallen Del Rosario (Philippines)

• Horiuchi Yuma (Japan)

• Choi SeungGuk (Korea)

• Park HyunSung (Korea)

• Top Kiwram (Thailand)

• Qiu Lun (China)

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

• Kim MinWoo (Korea)

• Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (China)

• Kazama Toshiomi (Japan)

• Nakamura Rinya (Japan)

• Xiao Long (China)

• Gugun Gusman (Indonesia)

• Nose Shohei (Japan)

• Wulijiburen (China)

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

• Yi Zha (China)

• Sasu Keisuke (Japan)

• Hong JunYoung (Korea)

• Lee JeongYeong (Korea)

• Matsushima Koyomi (Japan)

• Xie Bin (China)

• Lu Kai (China)

• Angga Hans (Indonesia)

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

• Balajin (China)

• Ki WonBin (Korea)

• Ailiya Muratbek (China)

• Pawan Maan Singh (India)

• Anshul Jubli (India)

• Usami Sho Patrick (Japan)

• Asikeerbai Jinensibieke (China)

• Kim KyungPyo (Korea)

Road to UFC episodes and bouts:

Episode 1, June 9 at 12 PM IST (Sony LIV & Sony TEN 2)

• Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha (CN) vs Keisuke Sasu (JP)

• Lightweight Bout: Balajin (CN) vs WonBin Ki (KR)

• Bantamweight Bout: Maimaiti Tuohati (CN) vs Toshiomi Kazama (JP)

• Flyweight Bout: SeungGuk Choi (KR) vs Rama Supandhi (ID)

• Non-tournament Light Heavyweight Bout: Zhang Mingyang (CN) vs Tuco Tokkos (UK)

Episode 2, June 9 at 3 PM IST (Sony LIV & Sony TEN 2)

• Bantamweight Bout: MinWoo Kim (KR) vs Xiao Long (CN)

• Featherweight Bout: JunYoung Hong (KR) vs Koyomi Matsushima (JP)

• Flyweight Bout: Qiu Lun (CN) vs Wallen Del Rosario (PH)

• Lightweight Bout: Ailiya Muratbek (CN) vs Pawan Maan Singh (IN)

• Non-tournament Flyweight Bout: Shaun Etchell (AU) vs Takeru Uchida (JP)

Episode 3, June 10 at 12 PM IST (Sony LIV & Sony TEN 2)

• Featherweight Bout: JeongYeong Lee (KR) vs Xie Bin (CN)

• Flyweight Bout: Yuma Horiuchi (JP) vs Top Kiwram (TH)

• Lightweight Bout: Anshul Jubli (IN) vs Sho Patrick Usami (JP)

• Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (JP) vs Gugun Gusman (ID)

• Non-tournament Women's Strawweight Bout: YeDam Seo (KR) vs Josefine Knuttson (SE)

Episode 4, June 10 at 3 PM IST (Sony LIV & Sony TEN 1)

• Bantamweight Bout: Shohei Nose (JP) vs Wulijiburen (CN)

• Lightweight Bout: Asikerbai Jinensibieke (CN) vs Kyung Pyo Kim (KR)

• Featherweight Bout: Lu Kai (CN) vs Angga Hans (ID)

• Flyweight Bout: HyunSung Park (KR) vs Jeremia Siregar (ID)

• Non-tournament Welterweight Bout: John Adajar (PH) vs HanSeul Kim (KR)

All bouts live and subject to change.

Road To UFC: Singapore - Telecast & Live Streaming Information

The episodes will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 1 (Episode 4) and the matches can be live streamed via Sony LIV app or website.