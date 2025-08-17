Robert MacIntyre Leads Scottie Scheffler By Four Shots Heading Into Final Round Of BMW Championship

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Robert MacIntyre is determined to maintain his lead over Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship. He currently leads by four shots at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, sitting at 16-under with one round left. "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," MacIntyre said, emphasising his determination.

MacIntyre's impressive first-round score of 62 has been crucial in keeping him ahead of Scheffler, who has posted rounds of 66, 65, and 67. Despite losing a stroke to Scheffler during Saturday's third round with a two-under 68, MacIntyre remains focused on maintaining his advantage. "If I do my job well, these guys have got to do really well to catch me," he stated confidently.

The Scot anticipates a challenging atmosphere on Sunday as he competes against Scheffler, a favourite among American fans. On Saturday's 14th hole, MacIntyre silenced a spectator after sinking a tough par putt. "We're in America, playing against their sweetheart Scottie," he remarked. Despite this, MacIntyre remains unfazed by any negative crowd reactions.

MacIntyre is no stranger to pressure situations. Earlier this year, he finished just two shots behind J.J. Spaun at the U.S. Open. Starting this week's event ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, he's now projected to climb to third place. The top 30 players will advance to next week's Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler acknowledges that catching up to MacIntyre will be challenging but remains optimistic about his chances. "It's up to me," Scheffler said. "He's playing some great golf." Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is currently third on the leaderboard, trailing Scheffler by two shots. Sam Burns and Harry Hall are tied for fourth place, another two strokes behind Aberg.

As the tournament progresses into its final day, all eyes will be on whether MacIntyre can secure his third PGA TOUR victory or if Scheffler and others can close the gap. The competition promises an exciting finish as players vie for crucial points in the FedEx Cup standings.