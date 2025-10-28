More sports Roman Kryklia Aims To Become Triple-Champ Against Undefeated Samet Agdeve At ONE Fight Night 37 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia promises to cement his legacy as the world's top heavyweight striker when he faces undefeated Turkish knockout artist Samet Agdeve for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 37 on 8 November in Bangkok, Thailand.

The towering 34-year-old Ukrainian stands at an imposing 6'6" and currently holds both the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing and Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championships. Now he seeks to add heavyweight kickboxing gold to become a triple-champ across multiple weight classes.

Kryklia acknowledges the immense pressure that comes with being regarded as the world's most dominant heavyweight striker. However, his unwavering discipline and hunger for greatness keep him focused on making history rather than worrying about expectations.

"When you become a champion, you feel pressure more and more with time. People see me as the most dominant heavyweight striker in the world. It gives big pressure, but I don't care because of my discipline," Kryklia said.

"I want people in the future to remember me as the most technical heavyweight striker in the world. I want to make history. That's why I'm very hungry. And I'm going forward."

He captured the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship in November 2019 before adding the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title in December 2023. His perfect promotional record and finishing rate demonstrate his elite-level striking across both disciplines.

The Ukrainian's journey to the top has included victories over some of the best strikers in the world. Kryklia credits his success to three key factors that separate him from his competition and allow him to perform at the highest level.

"I have faced some of the best strikers in the world. And what makes me different is my [trust] in my coach, my discipline, and my desire to win," Kryklia said.

"When they put the new belt on my shoulder, it just means that [I've taken] one more step in my way to the very top of the striking world, and I think this is the place where I want to be."