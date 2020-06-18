English
Rory McIlroy unworried about final-round form

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, June 18: Rory McIlroy dismissed suggestions his final rounds were an issue as he prepares for the RBC Heritage.

In the first tournament back after the coronavirus-enforced break, world number one McIlroy was in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing in a tie for 32nd following a final-round 74.

The Northern Irishman is without a win in five starts this year, but McIlroy said Sundays were no issue.

"I wouldn't say that Sundays this year have been disappointing," he told a news conference on Wednesday (June 17).

"Maybe Bay Hill [at the Arnold Palmer Invitational], I would say was disappointing, and obviously last week, but that was just more annoying, like I played crap. That was really it.

"Like it wasn't as if it was anything to do with the position I was in or I got off to a really bad start and got into the rough on the front nine and hit decent shots that ended up in a bunker or a bad lie or whatever and just ... it's one of those things where the momentum just started going the other way.

"It's fine. I played okay last week. It was a good gauge to see where I was at and what I needed to practice and what I needed to do going into the next few weeks.

"Obviously disappointing not to shoot a good one on Sunday, but it was fine. I learnt quite a bit from it, and hopefully those lessons I can put into practice this week."

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
