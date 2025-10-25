SAFF Championship: India Edge Past Sri Lanka in Race for Gold Medals; India Women 1-2 in Discus, 4x100m Relay Teams Settle for Silver

Ranchi, Oct 25: India's golden run continued on the second day of the fourth South Asian Athletics (SAFF) Championship at the Birsa Munda (Morabadi) Stadium on Saturday (October 25) as the home team claimed seven gold medals, taking their overall tally to 12. Sri Lanka followed closely with eight golds, setting up a thrilling contest for overall supremacy.
India's women athletes once again stole the spotlight, with Neeru Pathak (400m), Sanjana Singh (1500m), Nandhini K (100m hurdles), and Seema (discus throw) securing top podium finishes. In the men's section, Arjun Waskale (1500m), Manav R (110m hurdles), and Kirpal Singh (discus throw) brought glory to the host nation with fine performances.
However, the day wasn't without disappointment as both the Indian men's and women's 4x100m relay teams finished with silver medals, losing to strong Sri Lankan quartets. Bangladesh, meanwhile, had a moment to cheer, claiming bronze in the men's relay - their first medal in the event.
India's rising star Sanjana Singh continued her dominance, adding the 1500m gold to her 5000m title from the opening day. "It was a good learning experience to compete with stronger runners," said the 18-year-old, who is fast emerging as a middle-distance sensation.
Debutant Manav R also made headlines, clocking 13.78 seconds to win the men's 110m hurdles gold with a new meet record, surpassing the long-standing 14.21-second mark set by Sri Lanka's M. Perera in 1998. "Winning gold with a record on debut feels unreal," Manav said after the race.
Women's hurdler Nandhini K too etched her name in the record books, breaking a 27-year-old meet record in the 100m hurdles.
Results Men
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|400m
|Hewa Kumarage K (Sri Lanka) - 46.21s
|Mohammed Ashfaq (India) - 46.56s
|Kuruwitage Kalhara (Sri Lanka) - 46.81s
|110m hurdles
|Manav R (India) - 13.78s (Meet Record)
|Ranatungage Roshan (Sri Lanka) - 13.90s
|Krishik M (India) - 14.01s
|High Jump
|Samaraweera A (Sri Lanka) - 2.17m (Meet Record)
|Rohit (India) - 2.15m
|Aadarsh Ram (India) - 2.09m
|Discus Throw
|Kirpal Singh (India) - 56.22m
|Nirbhay Singh (India) - 56.00m
|WDM Milant Sampat (Sri Lanka) - 49.35m
|1500m
|Arjun Waskale (India) - 3:54.58s
|Gallage Rusiru C (Sri Lanka) - 3:55.12s
|Rojideen Mohamathu (Sri Lanka) - 3:55.95s
|4x100m Relay
|Sri Lanka - 39.99s (Meet Record)
|India - 40.65s
|Bangladesh - 40.94s
Results Women
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|400m
|Neeru Pathak (India) - 53.15s
|Olimba Steffi (India) - 54.13s
|Mendis Balapuwa (Sri Lanka) - 54.18s
|1500m
|Sanjana Singh (India) - 4:25.36s
|WKL Arachch N (Sri Lanka) - 4:25.52s
|Kajal Kanwade (India) - 4:26.26s
|100m Hurdles
|Nandhini K (India) - 13.56s (Meet Record)
|Moumita Mondal (India) - 13.81s
|Wijeweera Vitha (Sri Lanka) - 13.98s
|Discus Throw
|Seema (India) - 55.14m
|Nidhi (India) - 52.18m
|Asgiriye Gedara V (Sri Lanka) - 43.01m
|4x100m Relay
|Sri Lanka - 44.70s (Meet Record)
|India - 44.93s
|Maldives - 47.79s
India's Day 2 performance reaffirmed their dominance in South Asian athletics. With 12 golds, the hosts have edged past Sri Lanka in the standings, showcasing both depth and emerging talent across events. The championship has also seen several meet records tumble, a testament to the growing competitiveness of regional athletics.
As the meet heads into its final day, all eyes will be on whether India can maintain their narrow lead over Sri Lanka and finish as the overall champions of the 2025 South Asian Athletics Championships.