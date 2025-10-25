Rohit Sharma Sydney Symphony: Hitman's Majestic 121* Seals His Immortal ODI Legacy in Possibly His Last Dance in Australia

SAFF Championship: India Edge Past Sri Lanka in Race for Gold Medals; India Women 1-2 in Discus, 4x100m Relay Teams Settle for Silver Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Ranchi, Oct 25: India's golden run continued on the second day of the fourth South Asian Athletics (SAFF) Championship at the Birsa Munda (Morabadi) Stadium on Saturday (October 25) as the home team claimed seven gold medals, taking their overall tally to 12. Sri Lanka followed closely with eight golds, setting up a thrilling contest for overall supremacy.

India's women athletes once again stole the spotlight, with Neeru Pathak (400m), Sanjana Singh (1500m), Nandhini K (100m hurdles), and Seema (discus throw) securing top podium finishes. In the men's section, Arjun Waskale (1500m), Manav R (110m hurdles), and Kirpal Singh (discus throw) brought glory to the host nation with fine performances.

However, the day wasn't without disappointment as both the Indian men's and women's 4x100m relay teams finished with silver medals, losing to strong Sri Lankan quartets. Bangladesh, meanwhile, had a moment to cheer, claiming bronze in the men's relay - their first medal in the event.

India's rising star Sanjana Singh continued her dominance, adding the 1500m gold to her 5000m title from the opening day. "It was a good learning experience to compete with stronger runners," said the 18-year-old, who is fast emerging as a middle-distance sensation.

Debutant Manav R also made headlines, clocking 13.78 seconds to win the men's 110m hurdles gold with a new meet record, surpassing the long-standing 14.21-second mark set by Sri Lanka's M. Perera in 1998. "Winning gold with a record on debut feels unreal," Manav said after the race.

Women's hurdler Nandhini K too etched her name in the record books, breaking a 27-year-old meet record in the 100m hurdles.

Results Men

Event Gold Silver Bronze 400m Hewa Kumarage K (Sri Lanka) - 46.21s Mohammed Ashfaq (India) - 46.56s Kuruwitage Kalhara (Sri Lanka) - 46.81s 110m hurdles Manav R (India) - 13.78s (Meet Record) Ranatungage Roshan (Sri Lanka) - 13.90s Krishik M (India) - 14.01s High Jump Samaraweera A (Sri Lanka) - 2.17m (Meet Record) Rohit (India) - 2.15m Aadarsh Ram (India) - 2.09m Discus Throw Kirpal Singh (India) - 56.22m Nirbhay Singh (India) - 56.00m WDM Milant Sampat (Sri Lanka) - 49.35m 1500m Arjun Waskale (India) - 3:54.58s Gallage Rusiru C (Sri Lanka) - 3:55.12s Rojideen Mohamathu (Sri Lanka) - 3:55.95s 4x100m Relay Sri Lanka - 39.99s (Meet Record) India - 40.65s Bangladesh - 40.94s

Results Women

Event Gold Silver Bronze 400m Neeru Pathak (India) - 53.15s Olimba Steffi (India) - 54.13s Mendis Balapuwa (Sri Lanka) - 54.18s 1500m Sanjana Singh (India) - 4:25.36s WKL Arachch N (Sri Lanka) - 4:25.52s Kajal Kanwade (India) - 4:26.26s 100m Hurdles Nandhini K (India) - 13.56s (Meet Record) Moumita Mondal (India) - 13.81s Wijeweera Vitha (Sri Lanka) - 13.98s Discus Throw Seema (India) - 55.14m Nidhi (India) - 52.18m Asgiriye Gedara V (Sri Lanka) - 43.01m 4x100m Relay Sri Lanka - 44.70s (Meet Record) India - 44.93s Maldives - 47.79s

India's Day 2 performance reaffirmed their dominance in South Asian athletics. With 12 golds, the hosts have edged past Sri Lanka in the standings, showcasing both depth and emerging talent across events. The championship has also seen several meet records tumble, a testament to the growing competitiveness of regional athletics.

As the meet heads into its final day, all eyes will be on whether India can maintain their narrow lead over Sri Lanka and finish as the overall champions of the 2025 South Asian Athletics Championships.