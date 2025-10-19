Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton

More sports Scotty Pippen Jr. To Miss Start Of Season Due To Toe Surgery Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies will undergo surgery for a toe injury, sidelining him at the start of the NBA season. A return timeline will follow. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Scotty Pippen Jr. will miss the start of the season due to a sesamoidectomy on his left big toe. This procedure aims to alleviate persistent discomfort. The team has not yet provided a timeline for his return, which will be shared after the surgery.

Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, joined the NBA undrafted in 2022. He initially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for one season before moving to Memphis in January 2024. Over his first two seasons, he played just 27 games but found more opportunities with the Grizzlies last season.

In his recent stint with Memphis, Pippen Jr. participated in 79 games, averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Notably, he was among only 16 players in the league to achieve at least 100 steals during the season.

Towards the end of last season, Pippen Jr.'s performance improved significantly. Over his final 16 games, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. His efforts were crucial during Memphis' playoff run, although they were swept by Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies are set to begin their 2025-26 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The absence of Pippen Jr., who had become an integral part of their lineup, might impact their initial games as they adjust without him.

Pippen Jr.'s journey from being undrafted to becoming a key player for Memphis highlights his resilience and skill development over time. His absence will be felt by the team as they navigate the early part of their schedule without him on court.

The Grizzlies will need to adapt quickly in Pippen Jr.'s absence to maintain their competitive edge as they face challenging opponents early in the season.