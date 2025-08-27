More sports Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026 Sergio Perez is set to return to Formula One with Cadillac in 2026, motivated by a desire to enjoy racing again after a challenging previous season. He aims to contribute positively to the sport he loves. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Sergio Perez is excited about his return to Formula One with Cadillac next season. He and Valtteri Bottas have been confirmed as drivers for Cadillac's new team in 2026. Neither driver participated this season. Perez, who was let go by Red Bull after a tough end to the 2024 season, is eager to enjoy racing again.

During his last stint, Perez scored only nine points in the final eight races. Despite this, he remains optimistic about his future in the sport. With 281 race starts, he is the eighth-most experienced driver in F1 history. Perez believes he still has much to contribute to Formula One.

Cadillac's entry into Formula One brings together two seasoned drivers. Both Perez and Bottas bring a wealth of experience to the team. This combination is expected to be beneficial for Cadillac as they prepare for their debut in 2026.

Perez shared with Sky Sports F1 that deciding to return wasn't easy. "It wasn't an easy decision because I've had the privilege to have a fantastic career in the sport and, to be honest, I felt like I've done it all in the sport," he said. He discussed it with his family and felt it was right for them as a project.

The previous year was particularly challenging for Perez. He found it demanding and unenjoyable due to immense pressure. However, he feels no need to prove himself further. "I don't feel like I've got anything to prove because what has happened in my previous team has shown already what the struggles were that I had," he stated.

Perez's main motivation for returning is his love for racing. He wants to enjoy the sport again and give back some of the passion it has given him over the years. This desire fuels his comeback with Cadillac.

As Perez prepares for his return, fans are eager to see how he will perform alongside Bottas at Cadillac's new team. The combination of their skills and experience could make them formidable competitors on the track.