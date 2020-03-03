Sexual harassment complaints: SAI claims to have taken strict action in 9 out of 14 cases

According to an Indian Express report, the remaining five cases, SAI said, "are on the verge of being settled, and will be closed within the next two weeks".

On Monday (March 2) the report quoted the SAI as saying that in the nine cases that have been closed, "a major penalty" has been imposed on coaches in two while two were censured and one placed on probation. It said that while three coaches have been exonerated, one case has been referred to a coach's "parent department for inquiry" as he is on deputation.

"The Sports Authority of India has conducted the inquiry of 9 out of the 14 pending cases of sexual harassment filed by athletes and has handed out the punishment, as per rule, where the alleged coach has been found guilty. Five cases are on the verge of being settled, and will be closed within the next two weeks," SAI said in a statement.

In a shocking revelation in January, it was reported that 45 cases of sexual harassment have been reported across 24 institutes under the SAI over the last decade. Ex-SAI director-general Neelam Kapur claimed that the number could even be higher.

As per the data procured by IE, 29 of the 45 complaints that were filed between 2010 and 2019 were against coaches in sports like gymnastics, athletics, weightlifting, boxing and wrestling.

Kapur said several cases might not have been even reported by the trainees as they could be fearing of retribution.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (February 6) said officials have been directed to dispose of all pending sexual harassment cases related to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) by the month-end and promised stringent action.

Describing sexual harassment cases as very sensitive and serious, the minister assured the Lok Sabha that "stringent possible" action would be taken. He was responding to a supplementary on actions being taken to address allegations of sexual harassment of women athletes related to SAI. During Question Hour, Rijiju said he had received sexual harassment complaints and that officials have been directed to "dispose of" such pending complaints by February end.