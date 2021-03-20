Shooting: Divyansh, Arjun, Anjum make it to finals of 10M Air Rifle at New Delhi Shooting World Cup

The men started the ball rolling as India number two Arjun Babuta shot a high quality 631.8 to finish third in the 39-strong field. World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar also followed him to the eight-man final slated for Saturday (March 20), with a 629.1 which gave him sixth position overall.

Nam Taeyun of Korea topped the Men's field with a 632.1 and given his current world rank of 18 and the fact that all other finalists are not eligible except his own teammate Choo Byounggil who is ranked way below him, should bag the only available Tokyo Olympics quota based on world rankings.

Deepak Kumar, the third Indian in the field finished 12thwith a score of 626.4.

In the Women's 10M Air Rifle, world number four and Tokyo quota holder Anjum Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary's Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.

World number one Elavenil Valarivan of India missed out, however, finishing 12th with a score of 626.7. So did her teammate Apurvi Chandela who finished 26thwith 622.8.

The world-ranking quota in the Women's event is up for a fight though, with Dane Ibsen Rikke Maeng (world rank 11) and American Mary Tucker (world rank 20) making it to the finals among others.

Both the Men's and Women's 10M Air Rifle finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Saturday has four blockbuster finals lined up with the Men's and Women's 10M Air Pistol finals also scheduled on the day.

Source: Media Release