World Athletics Championships: Hassan seals unprecedented double, dramatic gold for Kovacs

Hassan made history by becoming the first woman to win the 1500m and 10,000m titles in the same World Championships.

The Dutchwoman set a new championship record time of three minutes, 51.95 seconds on the penultimate day of competition in Qatar.

Kovacs won the shot put title by the barest of margins for the United States, while Hellen Obiri successfully defended her 5,000m crown in a championship record time of 14:26.72.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas also remained champion of the world in the triple jump on another thrilling night of action at Khalifa International Stadium.

DOUBLE DUTCH - HASSAN KICKS AWAY TO MAKE HISTORY

Hassan was not far off shattering the world record after surging away from her rivals in a rapid final a week after her 10,000m triumph.

The 26-year-old, whose coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years after being found guilty of doping violations this week, attacked at the bell and there was no catching her as she kicked away for more glory.

Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon took silver in a national record 3:54.22, two years after winning gold in London, with Gudaf Tsegay filling the podium for Ethiopia.

KOVACS WINS SHOT BY A CENTIMETRE

There was huge tension in the shot put final as American Kovacs produced the third-longest throw of all time to edge out Ryan Crouser and Tomas Walsh to strike gold.

New Zealander Walsh threw a personal best 22.90m - a championship record for a short time - with his first throw to give himself a strong chance of retaining his title.

It was not to be for Walsh, though, as Kovacs recorded a mammoth 22.91 before Crouser fell agonising short with a personal best of his own of 22.90.

A series of no-throws from Walsh meant the USA took gold and silver in a hugely tense final.

OBIRI AND ROJAS STAY ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Kenya claimed gold and silver in the women's 5,000m final as Obiri shattered the championship record to retain her crown in 14:26.72.

Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi ran a personal best 14:27.49 to take silver ahead of Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen

It was another day to remember for triple jump star Rojas, who remains the world champion following a leap of 15.37m. Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts and Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia secured silver and bronze respectively.

JAMAICA AND USA TAKE RELAY GOLD

There was gold for Jamaica ahead of Great Britain and the USA in the women's 4x100m relay.

USA then struck gold in the men's 4x100m final, with Great Britain sealing another silver and Japan bronze.