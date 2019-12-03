English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games 2019: Mehuli Ghosh shoots 10m air rifle gold with world record score of 253.3; India sweeps all medals

By Pti
South Asian Games 2019: Mehuli Ghosh shoots 10m air rifle gold with world record score of 253.3; India sweeps all medals

Kathmandu, Dec 3: Indian shooters swept all the medals on offer in the women's 10m air rifle event in the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday (December 3), with Mehuli Ghosh winning the gold with a score better than the world record.

Mehuli's effort will, however, not be considered as a world record, as the South Asian Games' results are not recognised by the international body (ISSF) for the purpose of records. India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

The 19-year-old Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvi Chandela.

Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya Agrawal (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians at the Satdobato Shooting Range.

"As far as I understand, SAG results will not be recognised for record purposes. Only the results of World Cups, World Championships and quota events are considered for record purposes by the ISSF. Moreover, there will have to be an ISSF referee in an event if the results are to be considered for records," a top NRAI official told PTI.

Mehuli had won a 10m air rifle silver in the 2018 ISSF World Championships. She had also won silver medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

More SHOOTING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yet another feather in Messi's cap
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue