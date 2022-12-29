Sports Minister Anurag Thakur claims India serious about bidding for 2036 Olympics; host state also identified

The Cabinet Minister was quoted by the news daily as saying that it is the right time for India to host the mega sporting event.

As Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane will host the next three Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 and 2032 respectively, India is planning to bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

"If India is making news in every sector, from manufacturing to services, then why not in the field of sports? "India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics," Thakur added.

Countries in race for 2036 Olympics

The nation has successfully hosted Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in the past and it is now planning to take another giant leap as the sporting infrastructure in the country is improving with every passing year.

As per reports, India will face stiff competition from Indonesia, South Korea, and Qatar. Qatar has successfully hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022. Germany is considering whether to launch another Olympic bid despite strong domestic opposition.

Thakur - who also holds the I&B Minister's portfolio - claimed that the Narendra Modi government will consult with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and prepare a roadmap ahead of the IOC session in Mumbai next year.

"The IOC session is a prestigious event for India and whatever steps have to be taken to bid along with the IOA, the government will support them. It has to be a joint preparation," Thakur added further.

Which Indian City will host 2036 Olympics?

As per the Sports Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat would be presented as a potential Olympic venue. The state of Gujarat hosted the national games 2022 across several venues.

"Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the infrastructure ... It's also part of the state government's manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat," Thakur added further.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was in preliminary discussions with 10 cities. However, the global body has not revealed a timeframe for when it plans to award the 2036 edition.