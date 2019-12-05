Sports Minister felicitates Kho-Kho teams for winning gold in South Asian Games

The players, coaches and officials of the national federation called on Rijiju to share their success story in the regional multi-sporting event.

Rijiju congratulated the teams and said, "Indigenous games are a priority for the sports ministry. The government will ensure all support to kho-kho and other games as well.

"My vision is to take indigenous games to the international level and also have organised leagues for all of them," he added.

Kho-Kho Federation of India President Sudhangshu Mittal said, "This is the first time that Kho-Kho as a sport is being viewed with such interest by the government."