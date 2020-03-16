English
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's dream is to make India a sports superpower

By Pti

New Delhi, March 16: The government on Monday (March 16) said in Rajya Sabha that it hopes to position India as a "superpower" in the field of sports and a Talent Search Committee will be constituted to identify talent.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju said about 15,000 sports persons are being trained in Training Centres under Khelo India.

"It is our dream to make India a superpower in sports.We have decided to constitute a Talent Search Committee," Rijiju said.

The Committee will look for young talent in villages and other places and hone their skills.

Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
