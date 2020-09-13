Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju encourages Indians to participate in the adidas' 5K Virtual Race

This initiative is aimed to encourage people from India to join thousands of runners around the world and experience the transformative power of running.

In his social media posts, the Hon'ble Sports Minister has urged fellow countrymen toactively participate in the adidas' 5K Virtual race', and join Indian athletes such as track sprinter Hima Das, boxers Nikhat Zareen & Simranjit Kaur and India Men's Team Hockey Captain, Manpreet Singh, amongst others.

Under the #FitIndiaFreedomRun, #FitIndia with Adidas India is organizing a virtual 5 KM run on 13th September - Download the Adidas app and register Now - https://t.co/vELoPvzXo8 #AdidasRunners #Run4India #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/NuindyNXRk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 12, 2020

adidas 5K Virtual race is a First-of-its-kind virtual race enabled by the adidas' Runners Community where people can participate from anywhere across the world.

The brand's aims to bring together a wide community of runners, athletes and even consumers to participate in this initiative. One can participate by downloading the adidas' 'Running App' and register for the 5K virtual race.

To help runners prepare, adidas is also supporting runners with training plans and advice-based content across adidas' digital channels, through the adidas Runners community and athletes.