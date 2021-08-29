Sports Minister launches Fit India Mobile App on National Sports Day: Check out the features

Before the launch of the Fit India App Launch event, Anurag Thakur and Nisith Pramanik first paid floral tributes to the magician of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Thakur said the app was a gift from the government to the people of India on the National Sports Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country's sportspersons," Thakur said at a function at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

The event was also virtually attended by bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. "The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit because a fit youth can make a great India," he added.

"We don't give enough importance to fitness. What we need to devote is just half an hour of our time in a day to fitness. This app is fun and free and anyone can test and monitor their fitness anywhere." Hockey captain Manpreet too vouched for the app.

"This app is very helpful and easy to use. I am already using it and I hope it will help me in improving my fitness more," he said.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandeep Pradhan, among other dignitaries.

Key Highlight:

The App is free of cost but will prove invaluable for our fitness.

The App is free and available in English & Hindi on both the Android and iOS platforms.

Everyone has different food, activity, and hydration need based on their age, gender, current lifestyle, and body composition.

The "My Plan" feature of Fit India Mobile App lets every Individual to define their current lifestyle - time spent on physical activity, water intake, sleep hours, current weight and targeted weight - to get a customised food plan, lifestyle changes for them to achieve his/her goals.

The Fit India App recommends Indian Food Plan, No. of Glasses of Water and no. of hours of Sleep.

The "Activity Tracker" feature of the application helps Individuals to keep track of their daily activity levels. The real-time Step Tracker helps Individuals to track their daily steps and encourages them to set higher goals for themselves. The App lets individuals also track their daily Water Intake, Calorie Intake, and Sleep Hours.

Individuals can set hourly reminders and track their progress of Fitness Scores and Daily Activity over a period of time, share their fitness and activity data with others to motivate more people to take up fitness and lifestyle changes.

The App also provides opportunities for Individuals, Schools, Groups and Organisations to participate in various Fit India Events, Certification Programs, etc. People can share their fitness success stories using this platform.