More sports Speed Skating World Championships 2025: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Medallists in China By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 20:30 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 24: In a groundbreaking achievement that has redefined India's standing in international skating, the nation's speed skating contingent has scripted history at the 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships 2025, prompting Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to personally felicitate the medal winners.

The Indian team's unprecedented success at the championships held in Beidaihe, China (September 13-21) saw the nation clinch 5 medals - 3 Gold and 2 Bronze - propelling India to an impressive 5th position overall among more than 40 participating nations.

Record-Breaking Milestones Achieved in China

🥇 First-ever Senior medal at a Speed Skating World Championship

🥇 First-ever Gold in Junior category

🏆 Highest-ever medal tally for India at the World Championships

📈 Best-ever overall ranking (5th position globally)

Ministerial Recognition for Historic Achievement

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, personally felicitated the medal-winning athletes, acknowledging their groundbreaking performance.

"These historic medals at the World Championships show that our youth are conquering new frontiers, be it in mainstream or emerging sports. I wholeheartedly congratulate our athletes, coaches, support staff, and the Roller Skating Federation of India for bringing glory to Bharat with this remarkable performance," the Union Minister stated.

Star Athletes Who Made History

Anandkumar Velkumar (22): The Trailblazer: The 22-year-old sensation became India's first-ever Senior World Championship medalist, delivering a spectacular triple-medal performance:

🥇 Gold Medal: 1000m Sprint

🥇 Gold Medal: 42,195m Marathon

🥉 Bronze Medal: 500m Sprint

Velkumar's achievement marks a watershed moment, breaking the glass ceiling for Indian senior athletes in speed skating.

Rising Junior Stars Shine Bright

Krish Sharma (18): The teenager etched his name in Indian skating history by securing India's first-ever Junior Gold in the 1000m Sprint, setting a new benchmark for upcoming talent.

Anish Raj (17): The 17-year-old added to India's medal tally with a Bronze in Junior Men's 1 Lap Sprint, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian speed skating.

Championship Overview: India Among Elite Nations

The 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships featured:

42 competitive events across Senior and Junior categories

Over 40 participating nations

Indian contingent: 20 athletes (4 Senior Men, 4 Senior Women, 5 Junior Men, 7 Junior Women)

Competition period: September 13-21, 2025

Venue: Beidaihe, China

Impact on Indian Sports Ecosystem

This historic performance signals a significant shift in India's sporting landscape, particularly in emerging disciplines. The success at the World Championships is expected to:

Boost Emerging Sports Development

Increase investment in speed skating infrastructure

Attract more youth participation in skating disciplines

Enhance coaching and training programs

Improve international exposure opportunities

Looking Ahead: Building on Historic Success

With this breakthrough performance, India has established itself as a emerging powerhouse in international speed skating. The success of young athletes like Krish Sharma and Anish Raj indicates a promising pipeline of talent for future championships. The ministerial recognition underscores the government's commitment to supporting athletes across all sporting disciplines, not just traditional Olympic sports.