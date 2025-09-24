Speed Skating World Championships 2025: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Medallists in China

New Delhi, Sep 24: In a groundbreaking achievement that has redefined India's standing in international skating, the nation's speed skating contingent has scripted history at the 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships 2025, prompting Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to personally felicitate the medal winners.
The Indian team's unprecedented success at the championships held in Beidaihe, China (September 13-21) saw the nation clinch 5 medals - 3 Gold and 2 Bronze - propelling India to an impressive 5th position overall among more than 40 participating nations.
🥇 First-ever Gold in Junior category
🏆 Highest-ever medal tally for India at the World Championships
📈 Best-ever overall ranking (5th position globally)
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, personally felicitated the medal-winning athletes, acknowledging their groundbreaking performance.
"These historic medals at the World Championships show that our youth are conquering new frontiers, be it in mainstream or emerging sports. I wholeheartedly congratulate our athletes, coaches, support staff, and the Roller Skating Federation of India for bringing glory to Bharat with this remarkable performance," the Union Minister stated.
Anandkumar Velkumar (22): The Trailblazer: The 22-year-old sensation became India's first-ever Senior World Championship medalist, delivering a spectacular triple-medal performance:
🥇 Gold Medal: 42,195m Marathon
🥉 Bronze Medal: 500m Sprint
Velkumar's achievement marks a watershed moment, breaking the glass ceiling for Indian senior athletes in speed skating.
Krish Sharma (18): The teenager etched his name in Indian skating history by securing India's first-ever Junior Gold in the 1000m Sprint, setting a new benchmark for upcoming talent.
Anish Raj (17): The 17-year-old added to India's medal tally with a Bronze in Junior Men's 1 Lap Sprint, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian speed skating.
With this breakthrough performance, India has established itself as a emerging powerhouse in international speed skating. The success of young athletes like Krish Sharma and Anish Raj indicates a promising pipeline of talent for future championships. The ministerial recognition underscores the government's commitment to supporting athletes across all sporting disciplines, not just traditional Olympic sports.