'Sports teaches us more than anything else', says 3BL director Prerna Sharma

The 3BL league was founded in 2017 and is internationally recognised by the apex governing body, FIBA. It has successfully completed three seasons, comprising 18 teams (12 men's and 6 women's) covering venues pan India including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai & Mumbai.

As it successfully completed its third season, let us take a look back at the journey so far and what's in store for the league in future. Prerna Sharma, the director of YKBK Enterprises, the exclusive right holders of 3BL has played a pivotal role in the success of the league so far.

"Basketball is a dynamic sport & is one of the popular sports internationally. Our goal has always been to promote basketball in India right from the grassroots to the senior level and the growth so far has been in the positive direction", said Prerna.

The 3BL league in India became an official league when BFI recognised it in May 2021, paving the way for national team players to participate in it. The 3x3 format is played with three-a-side teams on a half-court, with one basket. The game lasts for 10 minutes with sudden death at 21 points.

The winner is the first team to score 21 or the team with the highest score at the end of the 10 minutes. The league has recently signed an exclusive contract with the country's highest governing body, BFI to promote Professional 3x3 Basketball in India.

Speaking about the partnership, Prerna said, "It's a really big boost for 3x3 Basketball to now have the backing of BFI. I heartily thank Mr Chander Mukhi Sharma (Secretary-General, BFI) for being so supportive. Together, we will definitely take basketball to greater heights in India."

The 3BL league is one of the very few professional sports leagues in India which provides equal platforms for both men & women. Speaking on the vision that the league has, Prerna says, "Sports is meant to provide equal opportunities for everyone in the society. It teaches us more than anything else and our vision is to bridge the gaps in the society through this league and contribute to the growth of the whole ecosystem of basketball in India."

The 3x3 is FIBA's second official discipline and will be played in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Participation in the tournament gives Indian players an opportunity to gain high FIBA 3x3 ranking points. This raises the overall FIBA ranking of the BFI, thereby increasing India's qualification chances for the Olympics.

Seeing the overwhelmingly positive response to the recently concluded third season of 3BL, organisers have announced that the number of women's teams is all set to double for the next season.