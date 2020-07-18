English
Stalter wins Euram Bank Open as Sciot-Siegrist falters

By Peter Thompson

Ramsau, July 18: Joel Stalter claimed his first European Tour title by two shots after his compatriot Robin Sciot-Siegrist faltered in the final round of the Euram Bank Open.

Sciot-Siegrist held a three-shot advantage heading into the last day at Golf Club Adamstal, but it was fellow Frenchman Stalter who celebrated a maiden European Tour triumph.

The 28-year-old carded a second successive two-under 68 to finish on 14 under, with Richard Mansell second after signing for a 71.

Stalter moved into the lead with his second birdie of the day at the 10th and responded immediately from his only bogey of the round by making a third and final gain at 15.

That was enough to be crowned champion in picturesque Ramsau, Austria, where Sciot-Siegrist fell apart with a closing five-over 75.

Sciot-Siegrist was made to pay for a triple-bogey seven at the ninth, while he also dropped shots at seven and 17 to finish in a share of third with Alexander Knappe and Christofer Blomstrand.

Joost Luiten, who led after round two, matched Stalter's final round to finish tied for sixth with Garrick Higgo and Julien Brun.

Saturday, July 18, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
