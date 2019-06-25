English

Stephen Curry 10 years on: An NBA trailblazer in numbers

By Opta
Stephen Curry - cropped
Stephen Curry

Bengaluru, June 25: Few players have had a greater impact on the NBA than Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has spearheaded the three-point revolution that teams across the league have adopted following Curry's success.

It is now the 10th anniversary of the 31-year-old being selected with the seventh pick of what was a historically significant 2009 NBA Draft.

Here, with the help of Opta, we take a look at the numbers behind Curry's incredible career in the professional ranks.

3.6 - Since the 2009-10 season, Curry has made, on average, 3.6 three-pointers per game - more than anyone else - with the other half of the 'Splash Brothers', Klay Thompson (2.9), second. Damian Lillard (2.7), James Harden (2.6) and Buddy Hield (2.5) round out the top five.

90.5 - Curry leads all players in free-throw percentage since entering the league having drained 90.5 per cent of his attempts. He is the only man with a percentage greater than 90 per cent.

131 - In May 2016, Curry made history as the first unanimous MVP. He garnered all 131 first-place votes to win the award for a second successive season.

73 - Curry's form that season was a large reason why Golden State went 73-9 in 2015-16, breaking the record for regular-season wins set by the Michael Jordan-inspired Chicago Bulls in 1995-96 (72).

223 - In his 694 games played, Curry has scored five or more three-pointers in 223 of them. That is 97 more than the next best over the past 10 years (Harden with 126).

15 - The 31-year-old also has 15 games of 10-plus three-pointers made. Team-mate Thompson has five while JR Smith (two) is the only other man to have done it more than once in that time.

402 - Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in a regular season having sunk 402 in 2015-16. Curry has three of the top five spots in this category, having made 354 last year and 324 in 2016-17. Harden, selected four picks ahead of Curry in 2009, is the only other man to have hit over 300 in one campaign (378 in 2018-19).

43.6 - Just two men have been more efficient from beyond the arc since Curry (43.6 per cent of three-pointers made) entered the league. Kyle Korver (44.5 per cent) leads the way and Seth Curry, Stephen's younger brother, is also ahead of the Warriors guard (43.9 per cent).

2,483 - Curry is third in the all-time list for three-pointers made with 2,483 in 694 appearances. He trails just Reggie Miller (2,560 from 1,389 games) and Hall of Famer Ray Allen (2,973 from 1,300 games), and Curry has a better percentage than both.

6 - On six occasions, Curry has put up more than 50 points in a single game. Only Harden (18) can better that figure over the past 10 years.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
