English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Curry: Warriors will carry on when Durant returns

By Opta
Stephen Curry discussed the idea that the Golden State Warriors are better without team-mate Kevin Durant.
Stephen Curry discussed the idea that the Golden State Warriors are better without team-mate Kevin Durant.

LA, May 25: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry insisted the two-time reigning NBA champions will not miss a beat when Kevin Durant returns from injury.

The Warriors have the chance to claim a three-peat of titles after reaching their fifth consecutive NBA Finals in the absence of Durant.

Durant strained his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets and the two-time Finals MVP missed the Conference Finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

During Durant's absence, there have been questions as to whether Golden State are better without the All-Star forward.

Curry does not read much into that. He has no doubt that when Durant gets back — assuming he does — the Warriors will continue to flourish.

"When KD gets back are we going to be able to transition? Yeah," Curry said. "We have that experience and that capability to do so. At the end of the day we are one group until we're not.

"And I don't think we're going to let any noise around us, as frustrating or entertaining whatever you want to call it is, on a daily basis we're not going to let it break us."

Curry also found out that no matter how the team are winning — with Durant or without him — someone will always find a way to take away from the team's accomplishments rather than calling attention to all the Warriors have done over the past five years and the last three with Durant.

"Nobody can say anything without it getting scrutinised or criticised," Curry told reporters. "Nobody can be happy when people are playing well, that's the part to me that's most surprising.

"If it's KD playing well it's 'Oh they're playing a different style and it's not as fun to watch' or if it's when he's out and we're winning games it's, 'Are we better, or are we more fun,' or whatever the question is, you hear it all the time.

"We are a great team because everybody who puts on the uniform goes out, competes at a high level, look out for each other, there's a little bit of sacrifice, but at the end of the day it's all about winning."

The Warriors will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue