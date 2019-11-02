English
Stephen Curry ruled out for at least three months following surgery

By Thomas Lott
Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors will likely be without Stephen Curry until February after he underwent surgery on his broken hand.

LA, November 2: Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken hand in Los Angeles on Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced.

The two-time NBA MVP was hurt during his team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, as he suffered a bad fall while going for a layup during the third quarter.

Golden State plan to provide a further update on Curry, whose hand became caught under Suns big man Aron Baynes, in three months - meaning he is unlikely to play again until February 2020.

The 31-year-old - a six-time All-Star - averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 assists in four games at the start of the new season.

His absence is a further blow to the Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant during the offseason and are also without long-term absentee Klay Thompson.

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
