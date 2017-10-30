WATCH: Curry wears Jigsaw costume before playing Pistons

Posted By:
Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors

California, October 30: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did not wait for Halloween to show off his frightening costume, donning it to Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Curry scooted his way into Oracle Arena riding a small red bike, synonymous with his Jigsaw Killer costume.

Jigsaw was the main villain in the "Saw" movie franchise.

Curry entered the stadium with Draymond Green, but the latter apparently did not get the costume memo.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, October 30, 2017, 7:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS