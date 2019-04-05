English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerr disappointed for LeBron after tough first year in LA

By Opta
Lakers star LeBron James
Lakers star LeBron James

Los Angeles, April 5: Steve Kerr said he is disappointed for LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the NBA playoffs, although he praised coach Luke Walton for his handling of a tough season.

The Lakers have not made the postseason since 2012-13 but were hopeful that would change after signing James to a four-year contract last year.

However, Los Angeles' hopes were ended early and they are sitting 11th in the Western Conference - with a 35-43 record - heading into Thursday's game against defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

This season marks only the third time in James' 16-season career that the four-time MVP has missed the playoffs and Warriors coach Kerr believes it would have been better for the league had the Lakers and their star man made it.

"We got so used to playing in Cleveland," Kerr told reporters. "When a star player changes uniforms, it always takes them a while to get used to it.

"I'm disappointed for him and for the Lakers. I want everybody to be healthy every year. It's better for the league, it's better for all the people involved."

The Lakers dealt with several setbacks this season as much of their roster was injured at some point during the campaign.

James (groin), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Josh Hart (knee) have all been shut down early, while co-owner Jeanie Buss says the Lakers had their entire squad available to play in just five games all season.

Kerr is not concerned about the future of the Lakers and believes Walton, his former assistant, has done a good job of keeping the team together.

"Luke is one of my best friends and it's been a tough season to try to navigate." Kerr added. "I feel bad for everyone involved.

"He's holding up fine. Luke is born for this job, he really is; not only his basketball mind, which is top notch, but the guy has as good a feel for the game as anybody I've ever been around. His temperament is perfect for this job, for this league.

"There's just so many ups and downs that you have to be relatively even keeled in this position, otherwise you're just going to wear yourself out.

"So I think Luke's done a great job keeping poise and keeping his team playing."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue