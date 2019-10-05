Sub Junior Kho Kho Nationals: Kolhapur, Maharashtra win hearts with stunning performance on Day 3

Maharashtra topped the leader board as they continued their winning streak with three consecutive league match wins. The boys from Maharashtra won on day three won against Tripura and maintained their dominance with a convincing margin of 26 points and an inning to spare.

The match of the day was played between Kolhapur and Haryana girls, both the teams chased every single point as they displayed strong defence as well as attack throughout both the innings. Kolhapur displayed a stunning dive in the dying minutes of the match to pull a 1-point win from the hands of defeat to displace Haryana.

Whereas, the results were reversed as the boys from Kolhapur took to the matt; they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to West Bengal by a point. The match shifted gears in every turn and kept the crowd on their toes until the last minute when Kolhapur failed to convert a Kho into a much-needed point.

While the day's proceedings saw series of tight finishes, Assam registered their first win in the tournament as their boys' team got the better of Haryana by 3 points though they failed to qualify to the knockout stage.

Maharashtra girls, on the other hand, won both their league matches on Friday as they asserted their supremacy over Tripura and Kerala respectively. They showed no signs of fatigue as they outclassed Kerala by 2 points and an inning. They had earlier defeated Tripura by 4 points and an inning.

Chhattisgarh ensured an all-round performance with both their girls and boys team registering a win against Punjab and Puducherry respectively. The boys' team won their match with 1 point and an inning and the girls also had a really close contest as they defeated Delhi by 1 point and 1 inning.

The action-packed first three days of the National Sub Junior Championships saw 73 league matches being played as the knockout stage starts from Saturday. 56 teams comprising of close to 800 participants are contesting for national glory.

The event was graced by KKFI General Secretary Sudhir Tyagi, head of organising committee Prince Ajvani and Jharkhand Kho Kho association Secretary Akhilesh Prasad as they encouraged the young Kho Kho players from across the country to give their best.

Source: Media Release