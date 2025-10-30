India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast, Where to Watch in India, UK, USA and Other Countries

Why will India vs South Africa Guwahati Test have Tea ahead of Lunch? What will be New Session Timings?

More sports Superbon Confident About Silencing Tokyo Crowd, Unifying Kickboxing Title Against Masaaki Noiri At ONE 173 By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 13:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is ready to silence the Japanese crowd when he faces interim king Masaaki Noiri in the main event of ONE 173 on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan, with undisputed divisional supremacy on the line.

The Thai pound-for-pound striking great will put his title on the line against the 32-year-old Japanese challenger in a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship unification bout that promises to deliver fireworks at Ariake Arena.

Superbon brings six promotional victories and an impressive 116 career wins into this high-stakes matchup. Coming off a Muay Thai loss against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his compatriot's title, Superbon failed in his bid to become a two-sport king.

Fighting in front of a passionate Tokyo crowd that will overwhelmingly support their hometown hero, Superbon remains unfazed by the pressure. The Thai champion has competed internationally throughout his career and believes his performance will silence the audience.

"I feel like the crowd roars very loudly for the fighters of their home countries. In the end, there are only two fighters fighting one another in the ring. I am quite confident that I will perform well and be able to mute the audience," Superbon said.

"I have seen many kickboxers with the same fighting style as Noiri. I have been training in the same style for kickboxing. I have some methods to cope with great and strong kickboxers with this same style."

Superbon refuses to underestimate his challenger. He witnessed Noiri's stunning upset victory over Tawanchai, proving that anything can happen when elite strikers exchange punches and kicks at the highest level.

Many observers believed Tawanchai was far superior to Noiri heading into their bout, but the Japanese star proved doubters wrong with a devastating knockout performance. Superbon understands that same danger exists in their upcoming title unification fight.

"I cannot take him for granted at all because he showed it in his previous fight with Tawanchai. It was thought that Tawanchai was far beyond him, but in this sport, you can get knocked off easily in one shot," Superbon said.