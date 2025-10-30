India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast, Where to Watch in India, UK, USA and Other Countries

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Reveals Why He Accepted Quick Turnaround To Face Yuki Yoza At ONE 173 By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:42 [IST]

Reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 opens up about his decision to compete at the blockbuster ONE 173 card, explaining why he moved up his comeback timeline to face dangerous Japanese challenger Yuki Yoza on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan.

The pound-for-pound striking great known as "The Kicking Machine" will meet 27-year-old Japanese kickboxing superstar Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing bout that promises to deliver spectacular striking exchanges between two elite kickers.

Superlek moves up a division from flyweight to bantamweight for this high-profile showdown. The Thai brings notable victories over Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Nabil Anane, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished strikers in combat sports.

Superlek had originally planned to return to action early next year, but the opportunity to face Yoza on such a historic card proved too compelling. He accepted the challenge immediately when ONE Championship approached him about competing at ONE 173.

"Honestly, I didn't think I would get to fight on this blockbuster event so soon. I had planned to return early next year. When they asked if I was ready and wanted to return, I immediately said yes," Superlek revealed.

"The main reason I want to return is my opponent, Yuki. I've watched him fight, and he expressed a desire to fight me on his Instagram when I fought Takeru. When the team announced Yuki, I felt instantly motivated because it presents a great challenge."

The matchup has been labeled by many as a "kicking match" between two of the most dangerous kickers. Both fighters have built their reputations on devastating leg kicks, with Superlek representing the Thai style and Yoza showcasing the Japanese approach.

However, Superlek makes it clear he won't simply absorb Yoza's attacks without responding. "The Kicking Machine" plans to showcase his own legendary kicking arsenal and engage in the type of technical striking battle that fans are eager to witness.

"The consensus is that our fight will be a 'kicking match.' I have my style of kicking, and Yuki has the Japanese style of kicking. There's no way I will stand there and let him kick me freely. I will kick back," Superlek said.